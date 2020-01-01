Fog forces air traffic halt in Eindhoven, many flights at Schiphol delayed

A ground stop was put in place Wednesday afternoon at Eindhoven Airport preventing all aircraft from taking off and landing at the second largest airport in the Netherlands. The problem, due to freezing fog, could continue through midnight, according to a bulletin released by Eurocontrol, the European organization for air traffic safety.

The weather was also causing problems at Schiphol Airport, and to a far lesser extent at Rotterdam The Hague Airport.

In Eindhoven, every flight departing or arriving through 2:30 p.m. was adversely affected by the weather conditions. Five arriving flights were diverted, seven others were cancelled, and another eight were delayed. Additionally, nine departures were scrapped, with 18 flights delayed.

"Keep an eye on the airport website and the airlines for flight information," Eindhoven Airport said on social media. The airport also had problems caused by the weather on Tuesday.

Delays ranging from a few minutes to several hours were registered for 157 departures at Schiphol. Another 70 arrivals were delayed at the Amsterdam airport. Just three departing and three arriving flights were cancelled there.

Only a handful of delays were reported at Rotterdam The Hague Airport. There were few significant delays at Groningen Airport and Maastricht Aachen Airport.