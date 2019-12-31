ABN Amro ATM targeted in Uithoorn bombing

An ABN Amro ATM on Zijdelwaardplein in Uithoorn was blown open with an explosive early on Tuesday morning. Two suspects were seen fleeing the scene on a dark colored scooter, the Amsterdam police said on Twitter. Whether they managed to steal any cash, is not yet clear.

The ATM bombing happened at around 3:50 a.m. The police cordoned off the area and called in explosive experts from both the police and the Ministry of Defense to investigate whether any explosives were left behind.

Photos from the scene shows that the bombing caused a great deal of damage to the shopping center where the ATM was installed.

The police are investigating and call on witnesses to come forward.

Omstreeks 03:55 Heeft er een plofkraak plaats gevonden op een Geld Automaat van de ABN AMRO aan het Zijdelwaardplein in #Uithoorn of er iets is buit gemaakt is niet bekend pic.twitter.com/BwevIXufrI — Najim Kroezen (@najimkroezen98) December 31, 2019