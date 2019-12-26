Hospitality worker from Almelo, 27, killed in Hengelo stabbing

The victim of a fatal stabbing in Hengelo early on Christmas morning is 27-year-old Chantal de Vries from Almelo, multiple sources told AD. She worked at Grand Cafe De Twee Wezen in Hengelo.

At this stage nothing is yet known about the motive for and circumstances around the fatal stabbing. The police are investigating multiple possible scenarios.

The young woman was stabbed to death on Hampshire in Hengelo at around 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The stabbing happened near the Hengelo city center, and a few hundred meters away from her work place, according to AD.

A 27-year-old man from Hengelo was arrested on Jozef Israëlsstraat on suspicion of involvement in the killing. Exactly what role the man is suspected of playing, the police did not say.

Investigators call on witnesses to come forward.