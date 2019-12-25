Woman stabbed to death on Hengelo street; 1 in custody

A woman died after being stabbed in Hengelo early on Christmas morning, the police said on Twitter. The stabbing on Hampshire, just outside the Hengelo city center, was reported to the police at around 2:00 a.m.

A few hours later, authorities said they detained a person of interest in the case. "The police are looking for witnesses, and have arrested a man for this incident. His involvement in the incident is being investigated," police said on Twitter.

Responding officers found the victim's lifeless body on the street. At this stage nothing is known about the woman's identity or the possible motive for her stabbing.

White screens were placed around where the woman's body was found and the police are investigating, Tubantia reports.

Police asked for witnesses to come forward with any information that can help them solve the case. "Did you see anything during the night or did you see or find clothing or other objects in the surroundings of Hampshire, Bankastraat, Troelstrastraat, Weideweg or Jozef Israelsstraat?" authorities asked on social media, saying anyone who did should contact them urgently.