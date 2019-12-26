Buyer robbed of thousands during illegal fireworks purchase

A man who wanted to buy illegal fireworks in Blerick was robbed of 1,900 euros on Christmas Day. When he tried to buy the fireworks, the seller threatened him with a knife, took his money, and disappeared without a trace, the police said in a statement.

The incident happened at around noon on Wednesday. The 34-year-old man from Veldhoven drove to Blerick to buy the fireworks. The seller met him at the agreed upon place on Gosewijnstraat, got into the car with the victim, threatened him and robbed him. The suspect fled on foot.

Despite the seller's description being spread among local residents, the police were unable to find him on Wednesday.

The suspect was wearing a red and black training suit and a black jacket with a white and gray fur collar. The police call on witnesses, or anyone with information that can lead to the suspect's whereabouts, to come forward.