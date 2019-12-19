Hungarian fugitive arrested in Rotterdam

A 33-year-old Hungarian fugitive was arrested in Rotterdam after allegedly fleeing his home country where he was to serve a ten-year prison sentence. The man was captured by police in Rotterdam on Tuesday.

He was convicted in Hungary of “a sexual offense involving a minor,” Dutch police said. He was also sentenced for the possession of child pornography.

Police did not say how the man was discovered in the Netherlands. Hungarian officials asked the Fugitive Active Search Team in the Netherlands to find and arrest the convicted criminal.

He was handed over to Hungarian authorities, the Dutch police said on Wednesday.