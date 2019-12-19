ATM bombing causes massive damage in Apeldoorn

An ATM bombing caused a massive amount of damage on the corner of Deventerstraat and Regentesselaan on Thursday morning. "Luckily no one was inured, but the destruction is enormous", the Gelderland police said on Twitter.

The area around the bombing was cordoned off, according to Omroep Gelderland. The bombing happened at an SNS Bank ATM at around 4:45 a.m. The blast ripped off part of the office building's roof and facade. Whether the perpetrators managed to steal any cash, is not yet clear.

Police and Defense explosive experts were deployed to the scene to investigate whether any explosives were left behind.

The perpetrators are still at large.

ATM bombings are increasingly common in the Netherlands, to the extent that banks decided to close most ATMs at night.

