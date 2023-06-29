The police raided 25 locations in the Netherlands on Thursday as part of an investigation into ATM robberies in Germany. Officers found explosives that could be used in ATM bombings in a garage box in Den Bosch and a caravan park in Oss, NOS and Omroep Brabant reports.

In Den Bosch, the authorities evacuated three floors of an apartment building on Helftheuvelpassage after the police found “a large amount” of explosives in a garage box. The Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) service was investigating the scene.

According to Omroep Brabant, the apartment building mainly houses older residents. The municipality offered them shelter in a nearby nursing home.

The police and EOD were also investigating a home in a caravan park in Oss.

The police will release more information about the raids and their results later in the day.

Many ATM robberies in Germany are committed by people from the Netherlands. Dutch perpetrators have increasingly crossed the border into Germany after the Netherlands removed many of its ATMs and heavily secured the remaining ones.