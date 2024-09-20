Kelly V., a 37-year-old from Hardinxveld-Giessendam who confessed to killing her nine-year-old son, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison and mandatory treatment in a TBS psychiatric facility. This was also the recommendation of the Public Prosecution Service (OM).

V. gave her son Kian sleeping pills before she smothered him using a pillow on October 5 last year. Sleeping pills, sedatives, and the painstiller paracetamol were found in the victim’s blood. V. was planning on committing suicide after the murder, she told the court two weeks ago. Her father found his daughter and the deceased grandchild two days later in her bedroom.

The court ruled that the charge of murder had been proven because the woman had a long time to think about the deliberate decision to take her son’s life and then her own. Like the OM, the court believes the woman cannot be held fully accountable. According to specialists, she has a personality disorder with narcissistic and borderline qualities.

“The suspect decided to end the life of her own child. Kian and his mother were together a lot since the ending of the relationship with Kian’s father and had a close connection because of this,” said the court of Rotterdam in the verdict.

“It being his own mother who decided to take his life in the familiar environment of his home is something that the court takes very seriously.”