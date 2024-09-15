Debts make it difficult for many prisoners to stay on the right path after release. A former convict with problematic debts has a 12 percent higher chance of recidivism, according to researchers from the Ministry of Justice and Security. And that applies to more than 60 percent of released prisoners.



Once released, convicts benefit from work and income, shelter, and a partner or other housemates, as has been clear for some time. Those who do not have this are more likely to reoffend within two years. However, problematic debts are also an important cause, according to the independent research institute WODC, which is affiliated with the ministry.



The actual proportion of over-indebted ex-offenders is probably much higher than the currently known 60 percent, says the WODC. This calculation does not include credit debts and informal debts (e.g. to family and friends).



Another WODC study found that ex-prisoners face two main problems on release: lack of income and lack of accommodation. For example, more than half of the group studied leave prison without income from work or social benefits. In the long term, this leads to a worsening of the debt problem for those affected and can also put a strain on the reintegration process.



"This underlines the need for a debt approach for (ex-) prisoners," states responsible State Secretary Ingrid Coenradie. She says she is working on this together with the Ministry of Social Affairs.