While last week's low temperatures and numerous showers heralded the start of early fall, we can look forward to late summer weather this coming week.

The second half of September will bring sunny weather and pleasant temperatures between 20 and 25 degrees. Normally, temperatures at this time of year are around 18-20 degrees. It cools down to around 12 degrees at night, and regional fog or low-hanging clouds can form. This sometimes leads to a gray start to the day.

Although the new week will start with lots of clouds and scattered showers across the country, this will soon change. The clouds will move away from the northwest as the day progresses, and the sun will shine more often. Only the southeast can expect more clouds and occasional showers until the evening. During the day, a weak to moderate wind will blow from northerly directions, and highs will again be around 19 degrees.

The rest of the week will be marked by sunshine and pleasant temperatures. We can confidently speak of Indian summer. No precipitation seems to be expected for now, and the sun will continue dominating the weather.