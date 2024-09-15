Ajax supporters will protest on Leidseplein in Amsterdam on Sunday afternoon against police strikes at their football club's matches. The demonstration, which starts at 2:30 p.m., was announced by Ajax supporters' associations.

Sunday's match between Ajax and FC Utrecht was actually supposed to be played in the Johan Cruijff ArenA. However, the Amsterdam triangle, consisting of the deputy mayor, police and public prosecutor's office, canceled the match because the police will go on strike. The police union had announced last Friday that the police would not be present at the match in connection with the actions surrounding the early retirement. According to the triangle, the absence of the police means that the safety of the players and fans and public order in the city cannot be guaranteed.

The match against FC Utrecht is the second Ajax match that cannot take place due to the police actions. Previously, Rotterdam mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb had canceled Feyenoord's match against Ajax, which was to take place on September 1 in De Kuip, due to the police strike announced that day.

The Ajax Supporters Delegation, which consists of various supporters' groups of the club, previously indicated that it was "completely fed up" with "the fact that these kinds of police actions continuously target Ajax's matches." The delegation pointed out that Ajax is three matches behind in the competition after Sunday, partly due to the actions. These matches have to be caught up "on unfortunate days and times," according to the Ajax Supporters Delegation. The third match that Ajax is behind after Sunday is the match between Ajax and Fortuna Sittard, which was postponed because of a European match of the Amsterdam team.

Ajax's press officer then stated that the club was once again the strike victim. "We are disappointed about that. We thought that the match on Sunday could have gone ahead, with additional measures and good agreements between both clubs and supporters," he told local broadcaster AT5.

Police will be present for the demonstration. Het Landelijk Actiecentrum Politieacties (LAC), the center for police demonstrations, said they had sought out the match between Ajax and Utrecht rather than demonstrations. "We have no plans to expand this protest," said a spokesperson on Friday.

The Amsterdam business owners on the Leidseplein have said they are expecting a fun afternoon with the Ajax fans and no riots. "It would be very stupid if it got out of hand," said Amsterdam bars and restaurants entrepreneur Won Yip. "Then they will be shooting themselves in the foot as the police will say: see, that is why we are striking."

A spokesperson for Café Americain on Leidseplein reacted calmly to the announced protest by Ajax supporters. "You can't do anything if they are planning something except to bring tables and chairs inside. We'll keep an eye on it; hopefully, they won't come our way."