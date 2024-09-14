The German-Dutch Chamber of Commerce (DNHK) warns of economic damage caused by the sudden introduction of border controls between the Netherlands and Germany. According to the DNHK, the business network to which more than 1,500 German and Dutch companies belong, this measure has taken Dutch companies "completely by surprise."

It is unclear to what extent Germany intends to implement the border controls, but "the fact is that they will not only cost entrepreneurs time but also money and disrupt supply chains." The DNHK fears this will primarily affect fresh products such as milk and flowers. Around 100,000 trucks cross the German-Dutch border every day, reports the DNHK, citing German toll statistics. One hour of waiting time costs 100 euros per truck, the TLN trade association announced at the beginning of the week.

From next Monday, Germany wants to introduce passport controls at all German external borders, including the 567-kilometer-long German-Dutch border. "We understand the debate in Germany, but the fact is that open borders are an important European achievement and a prerequisite for prosperity." Random checks on long-distance traffic could mitigate the damage, according to the DNHK. It also proposes the introduction of green lanes, which would allow freight traffic to cross borders freely, as in the coronavirus crisis.

Because Germany is the most important export market for the Netherlands, companies from our country suffer damage at border controls, the DNHK expects. The trade volume between the two countries amounted to 215 billion euros last year.

Transport and Logistics Netherlands (TLN) reports that there is no more clarity about the border controls than earlier this week. "We really have to wait and see. You can't anticipate it either because we simply don't know whether they will continue, how, and how strict they will be. It is extremely annoying for entrepreneurs," says a spokesperson. The trade association previously indicated it was very concerned and feared significant economic and social damage.

Director Matthijs Mesken of the Association of Wholesalers and Floricultural Products (VGB) emphasizes that Germany is the most important country for flower exports. If trucks have to stand still at the border, this has logistical consequences. "We are dealing with perishable goods. It is not the case that a flower dies every minute, but it should not take too long."