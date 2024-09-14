The CNV aims for a wage increase of between 3.5 and 6 percent in the upcoming collective bargaining season. The union is also campaigning for a two-hour reduction in working hours. The CNV also wants to agree to more security for employees and that they should receive a permanent contract after one year of employment.

"In the last two years, we have set our wage demands very high. This has sometimes led to wage increases of over 10 percent. This was also urgently needed, as inflation was extremely high," CNV President Piet Fortuin said.

Now that almost all collective agreements have received an inflation adjustment, the wage demand is in line with the expected inflation of 3.2 percent and the growth in labor productivity of 1.3 percent in 2025, according to Fortuin. He said a shorter working week is necessary to give employees more breathing space and room for life outside of work.

The union also wants agreements on the bicycle allowance, whereby the tax-free travel allowance of 0.23 euros per kilometer should also apply to cyclists. CNV is also committed to a cost-covering allowance for workers who travel to work by public transport and car. According to the union, various surveys show that most members pay for their journey to work. "The tax-free allowance of 23 euro cents per kilometer must, therefore, be introduced quickly for everyone who travels to work," Fortuin said.