Ajax supporters associations have announced a protest on Sunday afternoon on Leidseplein against the police strikes during Amsterdam football club matches. The Ajax Supporters Delegatie, which consists of various club supporter groups, said they are "completely fed up" with the police protesting during Ajax matches.

It was announced on Monday that the match between Ajax and FC Utrecht will not be played this Sunday as no police will be present. According to local authorities in Amsterdam, the safety of the crowd and the players could not be guaranteed, nor could public order.

Ajax said they were very disappointed by the development. Earlier, the match between Feyenoord and Ajax was canceled due to the police strike. The police also went on strike during Ajax's away match against NAC Breda, which did go ahead.

"Partly due to these actions, we will be three games behind in the league after Sunday, and the games will have to be played on unfavorable days and times," reads a statement on social media. The supporters' clubs are calling on fans to come to Leidseplein on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. "now that we will not be in the stadium on Sunday."

Police will be present for the demonstration. Het Landelijk Actiecentrum Politieacties (LAC), the center for police demonstrations, said that they had sought out the match between Ajax and Utrecht rather than demonstrations. "We have no plans to expand this protest," said a spokesperson.

The Amsterdam business owners on the Leidseplein have said they are expecting a fun afternoon with the Ajax fans and no riots. "It would be very stupid if it got out of hand," said Amsterdam bars and restaurants entrepreneur Won Yip. "Then they will be shooting themselves in the foot as the police will say: see, that is why we are striking."

A spokesperson for Café Americain on Leidseplein reacted calmly to the announced protest by Ajax supporters. "You can't do anything if they are planning something except bring tables and chairs inside. We'll keep an eye on it; hopefully, they won't come our way."