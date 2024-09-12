The Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate (ILT) has seized over 16,500 illegal fatbikes from various Chinese manufacturers at the port of Rotterdam. According to the ILT, these fatbikes are “unapproved mopeds” made to look like electric bikes and can reach too high speeds. The ILT also seized 1,000 unapproved mopeds from the distribution centers of a Dutch supplier.

“An unapproved moped does not suddenly meet the legal requirements of an electric bicycle with a simple push of a button or software update,” the ILT said. “Fatbikes that go too fast often already have an engine that is too powerful and other technical features of a moped.”

There have been multiple reports of fatbikes sold with a code or an app that disables the speed limiter. “The speed can then sometimes increase to 35 or 45 kilometers per hour,” the ILT said, warning of the dangers. “The frame, brakes, and tires are not tested for and made for these kinds of speeds. This leads to dangerous situations with a high risk of accidents and injuries.”

Many Netherlands residents feel that fast fatbikes are making bike paths less safe, and a vast majority favor putting an age limit and helmet obligation on the vehicle. A parliamentary majority supports an age limit of 14 with a mandatory helmet for fatbikes, and coalition parties PVV, VVD, and NSC plan to push through a proposal to that extent despite the doubts of Minister Barry Madlener of Infrastructure and Water Management.

According to the ILT, you cannot expect teenagers or their parents to notice the difference between an electric bike and an illegal moped at a glance. “If they walk out the door with a disguised moped while they think they are buying an electric bike, that is because of the sector. Because manufacturers, importers, and sellers must ensure that the vehicles comply with the legal regulations before they are sold.”

According to the ILT, a fatbike is a moped in disguise if it can reach speeds of over 25 kilometers per hour, has a power of over 250 watts, and can go faster than 6 kilometers per hour without using the pedals. These rules apply to all electric bicycles and electric-assisted bicycles, as well as fatbikes. Riders on the approved versions of these vehicles do not need a license or a helmet, and they can be any age.

Any two-wheel vehicle that is capable of between 25 and 45 km/h is generally classified as either a rapid pedelec or a more advanced class of scooter. These usually require registration with the authorities, a number plate, the use of a helmet, and an AM-class driver’s license. These drivers must be at least 16 years of age.

The 1,000 unapproved mopeds seized from a Dutch supplier are part of an ongoing investigation that the ILT has been conducting since July. “After completion of the investigation, the file will be transferred to the Public Prosecution Service.”