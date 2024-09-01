It is officially the warmest September 1 ever recorded in the Netherlands. According to Weeronline, the temperature in De Bilt rose to 28.6 degrees at 2:10 p.m. This broke the old record of 28.4 degrees from 1926. It is the sixth time this year that a heat record has been set in one day.

Elsewhere in the country, it was even warmer. In Maastricht, the temperature rose to 29.8 degrees at around 2 p.m. This means that the record has not yet been broken across all weather stations. This record dates back to 1926 and was also measured in Maastricht. At that time, it reached 31.4 degrees.

Last year, there was exceptional heat in September. At that time, five heat records were broken at the main station in De Bilt from September 6, and there was a rare long regional heat wave in September. According to Weeronline, that cannot be expected this year, but at the beginning of the new week, it will still be warm for the time of year.

According to Weeronline, there have been more heat than cold records in recent years. So far this century, there have been nine times more heat records than cold records. On 179 days, 49% of our calendar year, there is a date-related heat record for the maximum temperature in De Bilt from this century.

Code Yellow for heavy thunderstorms on Monday

The chance of heavy thunderstorms will increase on Monday afternoon, especially in the north and east. The KNMI has, therefore, issued a code yellow warning.

With these showers, it can rain heavily, which can cause basements, tunnels, and roads to flood and thus cause damage and inconvenience. Furthermore, the KNMI also expects heavy wind gusts. In the course of Monday evening, the thunderstorms will pass.

The weather warning applies to the Wadden Islands, Friesland, Groningen, Drenthe, Overijssel and Gelderland.