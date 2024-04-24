Last year, the Netherlands’ gross domestic product (GDP) per inhabitant was 57,800 euros. That is the fourth highest in the European Union and nearly 1.5 times higher than the EU average of 38,000 euros per resident, according to figures from Statistics Netherlands (CBS) and Eurostat.

Luxembourg has the highest GDP per capita in the EU at 118,800 euros. “That is due to the relatively large number of financial institutions in the country and because many people work in Luxembourg but do not live there.” Ireland, which also has many multinationals, is in second place with 95,300 euros, followed by Denmark (62,800 euros) and the Netherlands. Bulgaria has the lowest GDP per capita at almost 15,000 euros.

Corrected for price differences between countries - you can buy much less with 1 euro in the Netherlands than in Bulgaria, for example - the Netherlands moves up one spot to third place, putting Denmark in fourth. Corrected for price levels, the Netherlands' GDP per capita was 49,100 euros. Bulgaria is still in last place with 24,100 euros.

Another way to measure material prosperity is by looking at individual consumption per capita, corrected for price levels. That includes household consumption, consumption by non-profits serving households, and individual consumption by the government.

On this scale, the Netherlands is fourth in Europe, with actual individual consumption of almost 30,000 euros or 61 percent of GDP. The EU average is 65 percent. Luxembourg, Austria, and Belgium are in first to third place.

The real individual consumption as a share of GDP is low in Luxembourg and Ireland, as tends to be the case in countries with many companies. “Luxembourg remains first in the rankings, but the difference with other countries is smaller. Ireland drops to seventh place,” CBS said.