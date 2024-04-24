English Premier League club Liverpool started negotiations with Feyenoord on Wednesday regarding Feyenoord manager Arne Slot, the AD reports. The 19-time English football league champions want to hire the 45-year-old to replace current manager Jurgen Klopp, who is resigning this summer.

Rumors had been circulating for days regarding Liverpool's interest in the Feyenoord manager who won the KNVB Beker on Sunday against NEC Nijmegen. But there had been no contact from Liverpool until Wednesday.

The AD reports that Slot told his agent Rafaela Pimenta that he did not want a repeat of last year's negotiations with London club Tottenham Hotspur, which resulted in months of uncertainty. The manager has asked for talks to be concluded more quickly this time.

Reports from England say that Liverpool's initial offer for Slot was nine million, an offer that Feyenoord has rejected. The club knows that they cannot deny Slot this opportunity but are negotiating for a high fee.

Liverpool were shocked to learn months ago that current manager Jurgen Klopp was to resign at the end of the season. The German is considered a hero at Liverpool after winning the club its first league title in 30 years, one Champions League, and three domestic cups. The team is currently fighting for the English Premier League title this season, with five matches remaining.

Feyenoord fans have a similar relationship with Arne Slot. The manager joined the club from AZ Alkmaar in 2021 and guided them to the Eredivisie title in the 2022-23 season. The title is more or less certain to go to PSV this year, but Slot has added the KNVB Beker to his trophy cabinet at the Rotterdam club because they beat NEC Nijmegen in the final last Sunday in de Kuip.