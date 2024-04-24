After two weeks of unseasonably cool weather, the temperatures will rise again in time for King’s Day. King’s Night will still be cold and a winter coat is advised, but the King’s birthday will see maximums in the high teens with room for sunshine, according to Weeronline

Today’s weather still feels very much like winter, with showers and a chance of thunderstorms, maximums between 8 and 10 degrees, and a fairly strong wind making it feel even colder. Thursday will look much the same.

Friday will still be chilly, with maximums between 10 and 13 degrees. “There is a chance of showers, but in most places, the King’s Games will be dry for most of the time,” Weeronline said.

King’s Night will be cold. “There won’t be any frost, but a winter coat is necessary if you have plans outside during King’s Night.” Minimums will drop to between 4 and 8, and even slightly colder during clear spells. There will be little wind and many places will be dry, with only a small chance of showers in the west of the country.

King’s Day will start out chilly, so remember your coat if you’re planning an early morning visit to a flea market. The afternoon will be much nicer, with maximums around 17 or 18 degrees - a few degrees cooler in the northwestern coastal area and on the Wadden, and slightly warmer in the southeast. The day will be a mix of sunshine and cumulus clouds, with an increasing chance of showers in the late afternoon and evening.

King Willem-Alexander and his family should have excellent weather for the King’s Day festivities in Emmen. The King’s Day festivals in cities like Amsterdam, The Hague, Eindhoven, Arnhem, Zwolle, and Delft should also have long stretches of nice weather.

Sunday will also be a mild day with room for sunshine. After the weekend, temperatures may rise a few degrees and thermometers will approach 20 degrees, especially in the east and southeast. “There will be sunny periods, cloud fields, and occasionally some showers,” Weeronline expects.