The trial around the controversial face mask deal between Sywert van Lienden’s company and the government started on Monday morning amid great interest in the court in Amsterdam. Van Lienden and his business partners Camille van Gestel and Bernd Van Damme were present, along with their lawyers, former employees of the Stichting Hulptroepen Alliantie (SHA), and other interested parties. The suspects claimed that they made no secret of the fact that the face mask deal with the government could make them a profit.

At the start of the coronavirus pandemic in the spring of 2020, the three entered into an agreement with the Ministry of Public Health, Welfare, and Sport for the supply of 40 million face masks from China. Van Lienden had previously publicly stated that he would work on a non-profit basis. It later turned out that they fulfilled the order on behalf of their commercial company Relief Goods Alliance (RGA), and not the foundation, at a substantial profit. The government wants back the millions made.

The SHA and the Dutch State face each other in this case because the foundation also wants the millions made. The foundation was the first to summon Van Lienden and his business partners. “The strange thing is that the State is now presenting itself as the enemy of SHA,” the foundation’s lawyer argued. He called the state “an aggressor.” The SHA wants the 29.3 million euros in proceeds from the face mask deal so that it can partly donate it to a good cause, like the Long Covid Foundation. Because it concerns taxpayers’ money, according to the State Attorney, “the correct outcome is that the money accrues to the State.”

During the negotiations about the face masks, the Ministry thought that the proceeds would go to the foundation. But according to Damme’s lawyer, it was “absolutely clear during the deal that the RGA would be the contract partner.” The lawyer said that Damme would like to get his life back “to be able to walk the streets normally without being spit on or mocked.”

Bernd Damme said in the Amsterdam court on Monday that it is time to settle this issue together. Damme previously said he was willing to pay back the profits he made.

Damme told the court that everything that has happened in recent years has had a personal impact on him. “I have had to deal with death threats, demonstrable lies told about me, my career has been completely shattered.” He says he is trying to “constructively” resolve the issue. “I hope this will work now.”

Van Lienden and Van Gestel’s lawyer also emphasized that it was clear to everyone who was involved in the business deals, and that the three could make a profit. “I can say that with my hand on my heart,” said Van Lienden.

“The portrayal has led to incredible public outrage,” Van Gestel said. He explained that the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport (VWS) insisted on confidentiality regarding the deal and that he deeply regrets agreeing to it.

Van Gestel emphasized to the judges that SHA has supplied millions of pieces of protective equipment to 7,500 customers, all non-profit. “We have been able to protect hundreds of thousands of healthcare workers. That is why we did it.”

Van Gestel said it was as if “the world turned upside down” to now be accused of deception. He added that he is willing to discuss a settlement, but that he rejected previous proposals due to “unacceptable conditions.”