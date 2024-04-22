Dutch airline KLM will begin flying to and from Tel Aviv, Israel again starting on Wednesday, the airline confirmed. KLM cancelled all flights involving the city after Iran launched an attack on Israel using missiles and unmanned drones more than a week ago.

Israel wanted to carry out a major counterattack on Iran last week. The country said it scaled back those plans under pressure from the United States, Israeli officials told The New York Times on Monday.

KLM has had to scrap two flights per day, one from Schiphol to Israel and the return flight. The airline did not want to say how many passengers have been affected by the cancellation of flights.

KLM previously announced that it would resume flights on Tuesday due to developments regarding the security situation in Israel. EasyJet, the third largest airline operating at Schiphol Airport, already said it would suspend transportation to Tel Aviv until October 27 due to the situation in the Middle East.

Israeli airlines El Al and Arkia have continued to operate their flights between Amsterdam and the region. The flights have sometimes faced hours-long delays in recent days.