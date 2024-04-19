Health and safety inspectors descended on a shopping center in Rotterdam, handing out citations to 23 of the 43 businesses located there, including hospitality companies. Four fines were issued in total, and 19 cafes, restaurants and catering companies were given an official warning.

The location was not disclosed, but there are only a few shopping centers in Rotterdam with a minimum of 43 food-related companies, including Zuidplein and Markthal. The Netherlands Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) carried out the inspection on Tuesday.

In the past, inspections showed that the shopping center has had to deal with vermin, which led to this week's screening. The problems at the unnamed shopping center were still widespread. "For example, the business premises, equipment, cooling systems and extractor hoods were not clean," the NVWA wrote.

"Our inspectors also found mouse droppings in kitchens. Meats and other perishable foods were not sufficiently refrigerated, and there was no knowledge of allergen information for consumers."

They will be visited again for another inspection to see if their situations have improved. "In recent years, the NVWA has established that the nuisance caused by mice and other pests is increasing. Industry organizations also notice that this problem is increasing," the NVWA wrote.

An earlier inspection from the NVWA showed that the shopping center struggles with vermin, which is why they expanded the inspections to all of the food companies located there.