The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is “closely monitoring” developments surrounding explosions in Iran. A spokesperson for the Iranian space agency reported on Friday on X that Iranian anti-aircraft fire downed several drones in the city of Isfahan.

On X, the Ministry writes: “Are you in Iran? Let your family/friends know how you are doing. Do you need immediate help? Contact the embassy.”

The Ministry also urged people to seek safe shelter and follow instructions from local authorities. “Stay informed of the latest development through local and international media,” the Ministry added in a second post on X a little later.

On Friday, the American news channel ABC reported, citing American government officials, that Israeli missiles hit an unknown target in Iran. But the spokesperson for the Iranian space agency said on X that there was no missile attack.

Tensions have spiked between Israel and Iran after an Israeli airstrike targeting the Iranian diplomatic mission in Damascus killed two senior officers of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and five subordinates on April 1. Iran responded by firing dozens of unmanned drones and missiles at Israel on Saturday. Most of these were shot down.

Israeli officials told the United States government on Thursday that the country would respond within 24 to 48 hours to last weekend’s Iranian drone and missile attacks on Israel, US sources told Bloomberg.