Tickets for a special 20th anniversary celebration of the Tomorrowland music festival with a secret line-up of performers got underway on Thursday afternoon. The event will take place in the Ziggo Dome in the middle of the Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE). Organizers also revealed that noted producer Timbaland and DJ Martin Garrix will be among those speaking at the annual event’s industry conference.

The Tomorrowland event on October 18 will be a showcase for the two decade history of the electronic music festival. “The show is created by the creative team behind Tomorrowland and guided by the Symphony of Unity, a symphonic orchestra with musicians and vocalists live on stage,” according to ADE.

Pre-sale access for Tomorrowland presents: Our Story 2024 started at 3 p.m. Those who registered ahead of time were given a one-day head start over the general public, as ticket sales open to everyone on Friday afternoon.

Pre-sale tickets were sold for 65 euros on the floor and lower level seats. Upper deck tickets cost 55 euros. Those buying tickets in the general sale will pay five euros more per person.

All proceeds will go to the Tomorrowland Foundation, which offers support to non-profit organizations around the world “that are giving vulnerable children and youngsters the chance to express themselves creatively through music, dance and art, and work on their self-esteem,” Tomorrowland said.

This year’s Amsterdam Dance Event begins a few days earlier. Organizers have yet to reveal who will perform during the five-day event beginning on October 16. A total of over 2,500 artists will take part in more than 1,000 events held in 200 venues across Amsterdam.

The ADE Pro industry conference will feature one headline event with Timbaland and Garrix on stage together, organizers said this week. “Both sensational producers with groundbreaking musical contributions in their respective domains, and after initially sharing a conversation with David Guetta during ADE’s online 2020 edition, they will now be participating live on stage at Felix Meritis.”

Grace Ladoja from the Nigerian music and art organization Homecoming will also discuss Nigeria’s nightlife scene and opportunities for African musicians.

There will also be a spotlight on famed London nightclub Fabric, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Representatives of the club will be joined by French DJ Laurent Garnier to discuss nightlife in the British capital.