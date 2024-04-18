The Erasmusbrug in Rotterdam will be closed to cars and bicycles between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. daily through May 13. It will be possible to walk over the bridge during this time.

The measure is necessary to build a safe location for the workers who are painting the pylon, the largest and most visible part of the bridge, according to the municipality. The maintenance work on the bridge, which started in February, is expected to continue throughout 2024.

The maintenance is being spread out over the year. The most important part of the painting work is during the summer.

The preparations for painting the pylon started after the Rotterdam Marathon last Saturday. The original light blue color of the bridge will be maintained.

Construction started on a special jetty on the north bank at the end of February. This will be used to paint the bottom portion of the bridge. Depending on the circumstances, this phase of the project is expected to last until the end of April or the start of May.

The bridge will be closed several nights in July and August, but the exact dates remain unknown. These closures are necessary to allow the safety coverings to be taken down again after painting.

During the maintenance, the bridge will be mostly functional and accessible. The municipality considers safety its highest priority. This is why measures have been taken, like narrowing the roads and, if necessary, closing the bridge at night. The municipality hopes that this will lead to as little nuisance as possible.

The Erasmusbrug is one of the most critical connections between the city's north and south sides. Thousands of vehicles, bicycles, and pedestrians pass over the bridge daily.