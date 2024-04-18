Police investigating a vicious assault and robbery of a meal deliverer in Almere have yet to make any arrests in the case over a month later. The victim was bringing restaurant meals to a home during the early morning hours when he was confronted by three people, including one who repeatedly struck him with a hammer.

The incident happened early on Friday, March 15. The victim picked up the food order around 2:20 a.m. and brought it over to an address on Titostraat, police said. When he rang the doorbell, the residents said they did not order any food.

As the victim made his way back towards his bicycle, he was confronted by his assailants. "One of them stood face to face with the victim and told the man to give them everything he had. The victim gave up the food, but not his personal items," police said.

"The delivery person was then taken to the side of the apartment complex, at which point a hammer was used to strike his knees. The victim managed to pull himself free and get away." Police did not say if the man required hospitalization or long-term care to recover from the attack.

Investigators were trying to figure out who placed the order, and whether the order was part of an intentional plan to lure a victim to the neighborhood.

Police asked for the public's help in solving the crime. They released a surveillance camera image on Thursday showing two of the suspects in the hope someone can identify them.