The 24-year-old suspected of several crimes, including the murder of Rotterdam psychiatrist Jean van Griensven, has consistently remained silent since his arrest. The Public Prosecution Service said this on Monday during the second preliminary status hearing regarding the trial of the suspect, Bretly D.

Van Griensven, 60, was found seriously injured by firefighters on October 13 while extinguishing the fire in his home on Handelsplein in Rotterdam. The victim was shot in the forehead at close range and died at the scene.

In the subsequent investigation, D. became a focus of the investigation due to camera footage and relevant witness statements. Trace evidence showed DNA from D. was found on a cigarette butt and a glass in Van Griensven’s home. Camera images allegedly showed him flashing a firearm to a passer-by at the Rotterdam-Zuid public transport station.

He then allegedly went straight to Van Griensven’s home, with whom he was suspected of having arranged a sexual encounter. Prosecutors also suspect D. of arson in the victim’s home.

In addition, the Rotterdam resident was accused of serious violence against a man in Zutphen, whom he allegedly stabbed in the leg and tried to strangle. This is said to have happened during the overnight period from October 20 to 21.

The police then cast a wide net to try and catch D. in a major manhunt as they considered him to be armed and very dangerous. He was eventually arrested on October 25 at a hotel in the center of Amsterdam.

The suspect was not present in the courtroom on Monday. He also did not attend the first hearing in January.

D. is currently awaiting placement in the Pieter Baan Center, a psychiatric facility, where his behavior will be monitored and observed. The presiding magistrate will hear from six witnesses in the coming weeks.

D.’s attorney had requested to hear ten more witnesses in order to investigate possible alternative scenarios. The magistrate who oversaw the investigation rejected these requests, and the court did so again on Monday.

The next interim court session is scheduled for July 12. It is not yet clear when the trial will be held.