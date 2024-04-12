The Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort will take place on August 31 next year, Formula 1 organizers confirmed. The calendar for next season was released on Friday.

The 2024 Dutch Grand Prix is scheduled on August 25, meaning next year’s event will take place a week later. Max Verstappen won the last three editions of the race in Zandvoort, which has been back on the F1 calendar since 2021.

“We have already started with the preparations for this year, and they look promising. In the meantime, we are in a good spot with Formula One in Zandvoort, and we are happy with the dates for 2025,” said Jan Lammers, sporting director for the Dutch Grand Prix, in a press release.

Zandvoort Mayor David Moolenburgh also sees positives in the 2025 dates. “We are excited to receive the best in the world of car racing in our village again. This date also comes just after the summer holidays, meaning our season is extended,” the mayor added.

The 2025 season will have 24 races, just like this year. The first is the Australian Grand Prix on March 16.

It is the first time in six years that the opening race is in Melbourne. The race was scrapped in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus, and in the years before that, the season was started in Bahrain. Due to Ramadan falling in March next year, it was decided not to hold the first race in the Middle Eastern country.

The Bahrain Grand Prix is instead scheduled for April 13. The first race in Europe was set for May 18 at Italy’s Imola track. The season will end on December 7 in Abu Dhabi.