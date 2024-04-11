Joran van der Sloot was wounded in a violent fight in a Peruvian jail where he is currently sitting out a 28-year prison sentence for the murder of Peruvian student Stephany Flores. The American newspaper, the New York Post, reported this.

The 36-year-old was attacked by two other prisoners in the living area of the famed Challapalca prison. More prisoners joined the fight until the correctional officers separated the men.

Van der Sloot had bruises and cut wounds after the fight. It is unknown whether the men attacked Van der Sloot due to an argument in the prison or because Stephany Flores was the daughter of Ricardo Flores, a famous impresario in Peru.

The Dutch man was also given a twenty-year jail sentence in October for the extortion of Natalee Holloway, the American teenager who was murdered by Van der Sloot in 2005.