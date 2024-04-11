A Dutch student went missing in Norway on Wednesday. He was hiking with two other tourists in Bodø, in northern Norway, when he disappeared. The emergency services have stopped searching for him due to bad weather, local media report.

According to the emergency services, the Dutch student walked a little ahead of his companions and disappeared from their sight. They called for rescue at around 2:00 p.m. local time when they were unable to find or contact him. A helicopter picked them up and took them to safety.

Emergency services searched the area with groups on the ground and helicopters in the air but were unable to find the Dutchman. They called off the search at around 7:00 p.m. due to the weather conditions.

Dense fog, mist, and darkness made the search difficult and dangerous in the mountainous area. The freezing temperatures and recent rains also caused iciness in many places, making it dangerous to continue searching on foot.

The rescue organizations will resume the search on Thursday once it is daylight and if the weather conditions allow.