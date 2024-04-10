Side effects center Lareb has received multiple complaints in recent months regarding people coughing after using a new model of inhaler made by manufacturer Viatris. There were almost 150 complaints by December, and the number of registered complaints has since risen to 446.

Users also suffered more from their synptoms after using the prescribed inhalers. “Some patients even struggled with their lung function worsening,” Lareb said. It is unknown what is causing the complaints.

The inhalers ensure that people receive beclometasone for inflammation and formoterol to widen the airways. The substances have been approved for treating asthma and COPD.

“Coughing and throat irritation are known side effects of beclometasone/formoterol inhalers, which can sometimes happen,” Lareb said. However, the side effects center added that they had never seen this many complaints about coughing fits after using an inhaler.



The center received 446 complaints between August 30 and March 28. In 407 of those cases, it concerned people who had switched from the Foster brand to Viatris. Viatris was approved in 2022 and has the same active substances as the Foster brand.

Dutch medicine authority CBG is still investigating the cause of the complaints nationally and in other European countries.