The Netherlands women's team started their European Championship Qualifying campaign with a loss. The number eight ranked team in the world lost 2-0 away in Italy.

The Italian women are ranked 14th in the FIFA World Rankings. Oranje will face Norway on Tuesday in Breda. Norway beat Finland 4-0 in their first match.

Manager Andries Jonker gave Chastity Grant a start at right back. The attacking full-back made her first start in her second appearance for her country. Grant made her first appearance, coming off the bench against Finland in February 2022.

Jonker had to be creative while picking his side because Daphne van Domselaar, Jill Roord, Vivianne Miedema, Lieke Martens, and Jackie Groenen were not available. Wieke Kapitein and Damaris Egurrola were given a starting spot.

The Netherlands started poorly, conceding within four minutes. Lize Kop, who replaced the injured Van Domselaar in goal, was unable to stop Valentina Giacinti. She ran away from Sherida Spitse to receive a through ball and finished the chance adequately.

Jonker's side were sloppy throughout the first half, making many wrong decisions in possession. After half an hour, Dominique Janssen suddenly gave the ball to Manuela Giugliano, but Kop stopped the Italians' effort.

Danielle van de Donk's effort was blocked shortly before halftime, a rare chance for the Dutch side.

Italy doubled their lead just before the hour mark. Kop was surprised by a cross from substitute Michela Cambiaghi, which was going in at the far post before Agnese Bonfantini gave the last push.

Jonker made changes at this point, bringing on Romee Leuchter, Renate Jansen, and Katja Snoeijs to try and force something in the match, but a loss against the tough Italian side could not be prevented.

The match on Tuesday against Norway has added importance now. A loss would see Oranje losing even more ground on a qualification spot.

The best two countries in the group qualify directly for Euro 2025 in Switzerland, while the third and fourth-placed teams can qualify via the play-offs.