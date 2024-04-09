The Netherlands women’s team recovered from their false start in European Championship qualification by beating Norway on Tuesday. The Dutch won their second match in the qualifying campaign in Breda thanks to a stunning shot from distance by Lineth Beerensteyn in the sixth minute.

Despite winning 1-0, Andries Jonkers’s side was not convincing. They lost the first match in their qualifying group on Friday against Italy (2-0).

That loss was the third in a row for Oranje. They also failed to score in those matches. The losses to Spain and Germany in the UEFA Nations League finals resulted in the team missing out on the Olympics. The team’s play was criticized, which Jonker and the players disagreed with.

Lieke Martens and Jackie Groenen were still unavailable for the match against Norwegians, who beat Finland 4-0 in their first match in the European Qualifying campaign. Daphne van Domselaar, Jill Roord, and Vivianne Miedema were also still absent due to lengthy injuries.

This resulted in Ajax striker Romeo Leuchter getting her first start for the national side. Jonker returned to a 4-4-3 formation for the first time in over a year, replacing the usual 5-3-2.

Oranje started strongly in the Rat Verlegh stadium. The first dangerous attack resulted in a goal. Beerensteyn, playing as a left winger, cut inside before curling the ball into the far corner from the edge of the area. The 104-time international proved her worth once more to Jonker. Nobody has scored more for the Netherlands since he was appointed (13 goals).

Norway had the first chance of the second half, but goalkeeper Lize Kop saved without too much trouble. Oranje showed themselves again in the last quarter of the match. Beerensteyn shot into the side netting even though some in the stadium crowd thought the 27-year-old Juventus player had scored.

Guro Reiten missed another big chance in the closing stages of the match.

The win and the surprising loss that Italy suffered away to Finland (1-2) means that all the teams in the group are level with three points from two matches. The first two spots mean direct qualification for the European Championships. The third and fourth-placed sides will have to try and qualify via the playoffs. Oranje face Finland on May 31 in their next qualifier.