The Netherlands women’s team was drawn to face Italy, Norway, and Finland in their Euro 2025 qualification group on Tuesday. The top two countries in the group will qualify directly for the European Championships held in Switzerland in 2025.

With the group being relatively straightforward, the Dutch will aim to finish in the top two, but they could also qualify for the tournament via the playoffs if they finish third or bottom of the group.

Manager Andries Jonker will be pleased with the draw as the Leeuwinnen could have been drawn in the same group as European Champions England, managed by ex-Oranje Leeuwinnen manager Sarina Wiegman, or against Sweden, who finished third in the World Cup of 2023.

The first two qualification matches are played next month. The last group matches are to be played in July. The specific fixture dates have not been announced yet.

The Netherlands has not missed a European Championships since 2009, winning the trophy in 2017. France knocked them out in the last edition of the tournament in 2022.

For many of the Oranje players, it will be the last chance to win another trophy for their country. The side will have to recover from their disappointing loss to Germany in the UEFA Nations League, which resulted in Jonker’s side missing out on the Olympic Games in Paris next summer.

The European Championships will be played from July 2 to July 25, 2025. The first match will be played in the St. Jakob’s Park stadium in Basel.

