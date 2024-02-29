The Dutch football players were left in tears on Wednesday night after losing to Germany in a crucial match in Heerenveen, meaning the Leeuwinnen will miss out on the Olympic Games this summer. Missing the Olympics also suggests that the end if an unprecedentedly successful generation of Dutch football players is coming to an end.

A clearly emotional Jackie Groenen saw her team get very close to punching a ticket to the Games in Paris, but ultimately "deservedly" lost to Germany in the Nations League match (0-2). Klara Bühl and Lea Schüller silenced the nearly sold-out Abe Lenstra Stadium in the third place match to seal the German team’s place in the Olympics. The Dutch team lost badly to Spain, 3-0, on Friday.

Experienced international Daniëlle van de Donk said that missing out on the Olympic football tournament in Paris is "very disappointing." Fighting back tears, the midfield star said, "It has been a long time since we missed a final tournament." She has been to three European Championships, three World Cups and one Olympic Games with the Dutch team since her national team career started in 2013.

Van de Donk had a hard time especially because she would have loved to experience a “real” Games, since the tournament in Tokyo, which was seriously marred by coronavirus rules. "I was really looking forward to that feeling that all the athletes always describe, about that Olympic village and everything. I didn't experience anything like that. Of course, it's great to say you're an Olympian, but I didn't really have that feeling."

Captain Sherida Spitse missed out in the Tokyo Games due to a last-minute injury. "Now, in the last few minutes of this match against Germany, it crossed my mind that I won't get another chance. That's a bit of a downer, personally. An Olympic Games is something different from a European Championship and a World Cup. But I am also down to earth about that. I have experienced plenty of beautiful things."

Spitse, Van de Donk, Lieke Martens and Shanice van de Sanden contributed to the first international Dutch success in women's football with their European Championship win in 2017, but are all now over 30 years of age. "Nature will do its work. It is clear that this unique generation has entered the final phase of its career. It is, of course, their choice to stop or continue," said national coach Andries Jonker after the defeat.

Jonker said he feels this has been a topic of discussion around this series of Nations League matches. "But I have not received any sign that anyone wants to quit now. And I will continue to field the best players. There is no option to turn this into a training team."

Spitse (33) literally and figuratively leads the successful generation, but is not thinking about quitting yet. "I think this is the best thing there is. But we all know that you don't play until you're 40 or 50. So in that sense it already plays a role. And then other girls have to take up that role. But I don't know when that will happen."

Van de Donk (32) has already announced that she will retire before the 2027 World Cup, but, like Spitse, she wants to at least play in next year's European Championship. "My goal now is to participate in another final tournament, but also to train that new generation with everything I can give them."

The football players must quickly regroup for the start of the European Championship qualifying series at the beginning of April, and Jonker wants to get his team back to form. "People love us because of the way we play and the results we have achieved. And if we don't succeed, that love goes away. So you are obliged to play with the very best players at this level."

The Dutch team played without Jill Roord, who is still recovering from injury, and both Vivianne Miedema and Victoria Pelova, who were unfit to play. Midfielder Wieke Kaptein, 18, replaced Miedema, making it her first national team start. She posed the greatest offensive threat for the Dutch team in the first half with a long shot that was just wide.

Those first 45 minutes were dominated by the Leeuwinnen losing possession frequently, possibly due to nerves. The Dutch spent a bit more time on the ball, but Germany had the bestschances. Midfielder Sjoeke Nüsken came closest to the opening goal. Her shot from just outside the penalty area hit the post. Captain Alexandra Popp also had a great chance from a promising position.

Jonker was not satisfied with the first half and immediately after the break, just like last Friday, switched from a 5-3-2 to a 4-3-3 formation. In the next five minutes, Germany knocked on the door. First, goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar made a good save from a shot by Nüsken, then a goal by substitute Lea Schüller was called off for being offside. A shot from Dutch striker Lineth Beerensteyn missed the target.

The next German chance went to Klara Bühl in the 67th minute, and was successful. Lena Oberdorf won the header duel but the ball made its way to an uncovered Bühl, who shot convincingly. The small section with German fans made themselves heard, the Oranje fans everywhere else in the stands were silent.

Thanks to their overwhelming ability heading the ball, Germany came close to a second goal several times. Schüller's header in the 78th minute actually ended up in the net. The Dutch team was stymied, and only managed to get the ball towards the German goal line in injury time.