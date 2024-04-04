Russian football club Spartak Moscow will not pay Quincy Promes his contractual salary for the time being, Spartak General Director Oleg Malyshev told Russian press bureau TASS. Promes has been in jail in Dubai since the end of February for leaving the scene of a traffic collision.

The Dutch Public Prosecution Service has requested his extradition to the Netherlands, where he is considered to be a fugitive who has yet to serve a lengthy prison sentence.

The former Dutch men's national team winger was handed a six-year prison sentence for trafficking cocaine. Additionally, he was convicted and sentenced to a year and a half in prison for stabbing his cousin at a party in Abcoude.

He was arrested when attempting to depart Dubai on a commercial flight, and there was confusion over whether he was detained for the traffic crash or because the Netherlands had issued a Red Bulletin via Interpol naming Promes as a fugitive. He was initially ordered to remain in Dubai on house arrest while local authorities dealt with his legal troubles.

The pre-trial conditions were then tightened, and he was taken back into custody and jailed. At the time of the collision, Promes was with Spartak Moscow during their training camp session in the United Arab Emirates.

The Telegraaf reported that the conditions in the detention facility are harsh. Promes was sharing a prison cell with over 20 inmates, and the rape of young men is a daily occurrence in the facility, the newspaper reported.

“We are not happy that these circumstances have ensured that he is not with the team,” Malyshev said. “As stated in the contract conditions, he will not receive salary when he is not with the team.”