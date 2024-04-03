The Amsterdam police are investigating three unrelated murders in the Dutch capital in the past five days. The most recent incident was a fatal stabbing in a homeless shelter last night. For comparison, Amsterdam had ten cases of murder or manslaughter in all of 2023.

A 31-year-old man was stabbed to death in a homeless shelter on Oudezijds Voorburgwal at around 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday. He sustained severe injuries in the stabbing and died in hospital a short time later. The police arrested a 55-year-old man for the stabbing.

The police believe an argument between three people staying in the shelter preceded the stabbing. Those involved were the victim, the suspect, and a third man. The third man also sustained injuries but did not require hospital treatment. The police are investigating what happened.

On Saturday, March 30, authorities found a 65-year-old man dead in his flat on Gravestein in Amsterdam-Zuidoost. He died under suspicious circumstances, the police said. Officers searched the home at around 3:30 p.m. after a loved one reported being unable to reach the man and found his body. The police asked witnesses or anyone with information that may be linked to the man’s death to come forward.

The police are also looking for witnesses in the death of a 21-year-old man from Amsterdam near the Van Der Meadeweg metro station at Entrada 600 on Friday morning. A taxi driver saw the man stumble into the bushes and collapse. Emergency services rushed him to a hospital, where he died of internal injuries, the police said. “How these were caused is still unknown, but investigators are considering different scenarios.”

Investigators want to talk to anyone who may have seen the man or have information on how he got hurt. The man had dark skin and short, black dreads. He wore a white t-shirt, dark vest, dark pants, and light sneakers.

The police are also investigating the death of a 52-year-old man in a home on Balthasar Floriszstraat in Amsterdam-Zuid earlier in March. A 27-year-old man was arrested as a suspect on Saturday. The crime came to light on March 18 when loved ones reported being unable to reach the victim, the police said. Responding officers found him dead in his home.

The police immediately launched an investigation and identified a suspect, whom they arrested on Saturday in a home on Transformatorweg. The man is in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.