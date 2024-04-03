Inflation in the Netherlands rose to 3.1 percent in March, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reported in a quick estimate. Inflation was higher than in February when daily life became 2.8 percent more expensive compared to a year earlier. In January, inflation was still 3.2 percent.

The rising inflation is mainly related to energy prices and the prices of motor fuels at the pump. Recently, petrol and diesel have become more expensive for motorists due to rising oil prices. Crude oil prices are now at the highest level in about five months.

Dutch inflation based on the European harmonized calculation method also amounted to 3.1 percent, compared to 2.7 percent in February. This calculation method is slightly different from that of CBS. The method agreed upon within the European Union to measure inflation does not take into account the costs of living in your own home.

The European statistical agency Eurostat will also present a preliminary estimate of inflation in the eurozone in the past month later this morning. Inflation in the eurozone was 2.6 percent in February.