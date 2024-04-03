The past year has been an excellent one for the super-rich people in the world, according to Forbes’ annual World’s Billionaires list. On 28 March 2024, there were a record 2,781 billionaires around the globe, 141 more than last year and 26 more than the previous record dating from 2021. Their combined wealth amounted to 14.2 trillion dollars, 2 trillion dollars more than a year earlier. The Netherlands counts 14 billionaires. Heineken heiress Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken still tops the Dutch list.

De Carvalho-Heineken is one of the richest women in the world, thanks to her 24 percent stake in beer giant Heineken. She is 132nd on the global rankings with an estimated wealth of 14.1 billion dollars.

Frits Goldschmeding is the second wealthiest Dutch person with an estimated wealth of 6.2 billion dollars, mostly thanks to his 32 percent stake in temporary employment agency Randstad Holding. He is 469th on the global ranking. Jean-Louis van der Velde follows with 3.9 billion dollars (809th globally). He is the former CEO of crypto firm Tither and the current CEO of its sister company Bitfinex and is the only new Dutch person on the list this year.

Dutch billionaires with their global ranking in brackets

Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken & family $14.1 B (132) Frits Goldschmeding, $6.2 B (469) Jean-Louis van der Velde, $3.9 B (809) Wim van der Leegte & family, $3.6 B (896) Arnout Schuijff, $2.8 B (1,187) Hans Melchers, $2.7 B (1,238) Kommer Damen, $2.1 B (1,545) Pieter van der Does, $2 B (1,623) Lesley Bamberger, $1.8 B (1,764) John de Mol, $1.8 B (1,764) Adriaan Mol, $.18 B (1,764) Sytse 'Sid' Sijbrandij, $1.5 B (2,046) Steven Schuurman, $1.4 B (2,152) Joop van den Ende, $1.3 B (2,287)

According to Forbes, there are a record 14 people worth over 100 billion dollars. “The elite group of people whose riches stretch into 12 digits.” Four years ago, there was only one person with that much wealth. “These lucky few are worth $2 trillion in all, meaning just 0.5% of the world’s 2,781 billionaires hold 14% of all billionaire wealth,” Forbes said.

This year, there are 265 new names on the billionaires list, including Dutchman Jean-Louis van der Velde. Taylor Swift is the most famous newcomer. According to Forbes, her five-continent Eras Tour is the first ever to surpass 1 billion dollars in revenue. Forbes estimates the 34-year-old popstar’s wealth at 1.1 billion euros based on earnings from the tour, the value of her music catalog, and her real estate portfolio. “Swift is the first musician to hit ten-figure status solely based on her songs and performances.”

The United States has, by far, the most billionaires at 813, up from 735 last year. China is in a distant second place with 406, followed by India (200), Germany, Russia, Italy, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, which Forbes considers separate from China, and the United Kingdom.

Women are still very underrepresented, with only 369 of the 2,781 billionaires being women. The richest woman is again Françoise Bettencourt-Meyers, heiress to the L'Oréal group. Forbes estimates her net worth at 99.5 billion dollars. Swiss shipping magnate Rafaela Aponte-Diamant is the richest “self-made” woman - she owes her wealth to a company she founded herself, not inherited - with an estimated net worth of 33.1 billion dollars.

This year, 66 percent of the billionaires list consists of self-made rich people. Last year was 69 percent

The $100 Billion Club