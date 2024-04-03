Dutch kids between the ages of 6 and 12 spend less and less time playing outside, increasingly opting to spend their free time playing on the computer or console at home. Over 300,000 children in the Netherlands never play outside, according to research by Jantje Beton. The organization launched a campaign to encourage families to spend more time playing outside.

On average, 6 to 12-year-olds in the Netherlands spend less than 7 hours per week outside. That is about 2.5 hours less than two years ago, Pauline van der Loo of Jantje Beton, an organization focused on getting kids outside, told NOS radio.

Jantje Beton ambassador Anne Appelo told Goedemorgen Nederland that the number of children who play outside every day halved from 325,000 in 2022 to 160,000 this year. "That is actually quite shocking," she said. "We also see that the number of hours children play outside, also with regard to school time where they also play outside during breaks, has reduced."

According to Jantje Beton, playing outside is essential for children’s health and development. "You are talking about the development of the eyes, but of course also the entire motor development," Van der Loo told NOS. Playing outside is also important for brain development. "By playing freely, by moving, by taking risks, by trying things out, you really work on your development in all kinds of aspects." She fears that the Netherlands will lose an entire generation to "sitting inside."

The organization launched a campaign where families can sign up for a free frisbee and a monthly reminder to go outside with their children. “The alarm is not just a notification, but you will also receive great tips, play areas, and all kinds of other things to enjoy going outside!” Families can sign up here.