Many playgrounds are in danger of disappearing within the next five years, warned Jantje Beton on Monday. The organization, dedicated to creating more opportunities and spaces for children to play, issued this warning after conducting its own survey among approximately 500 playgrounds affiliated with them, NOS reported. A fifth of these provided a response.

According to the organization, playground boards are aging, and there is a shortage of volunteers. Rising costs, partly due to a lack of subsidies, are also a concern.

Moreover, the organization observed that children are playing outside less frequently. One major reason is the increased use of screens; children are often indoors, spending their time on gaming or social media. Parental concerns about outdoor safety also play a role.

“A playground is often a safe place that parents also have a good feeling about. That is also why we must preserve as many playgrounds as possible,” Jantje Beton director Dave Ensberg-Kleijkers told NOS.

To counteract the disappearance of playgrounds, Ensberg-Kleijkers suggested several solutions. He mentioned the need for volunteers to support playgrounds and emphasized the role of local residents in urging their municipal councils to intervene.

"The upcoming elections can also be influential in solving this problem. Be sure to vote for a party that is specifically in favor of preserving playgrounds for future generations,” he concluded.