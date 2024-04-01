There is a shortage of the asthma medication salbutamol aerosol in the Netherlands. Many pharmacies have the inhaler in stock for up to two weeks, warns the Lung Alliance Netherlands (LAN).

According to the association of organizations involved in lung care, this could lead to problems for the more than half a million people who use the drug, as it helps them breathe.

About 85,000 children under the age of six use salbutamol aerosol. They are still too young for other inhalants, according to LAN. The association, therefore, advises pharmacists to reserve their stocks for this group.

The shortages are partly due to production problems at the pharmaceutical manufacturers. The Lung Alliance is consulting with the government and insurers to counteract future shortages.