Police in the Netherlands arrested a 62-year-old Dutch man in connection with the apparent violent death of a 43-year-old woman in Belgium. The woman's body was found in her home on Asrschotbaan in Putte on Sunday night.

The initial determination was that she was killed, a spokesperson for the prosecutors' office in Antwerp confirmed to Belgian media outlet Het Laatste Nieuws. An autopsy will be conducted to confirm the cause of death.

Authorities in Belgium would not speculate on a possible motive. Both the suspect and the victim know each other, the newspaper and news agency Belga reported.

The suspect was taken into custody by Dutch police in Ulvenhout, a village near Breda, Noord-Brabant. The location of the arrest and the crime scene are separated by a distance of about 70 kilometers.

He was still in custody in the Netherlands, and Belgian officials have asked their Dutch counterparts to surrender him. An examining magistrate was leading the investigation into the murder, a spokesperson for the prosecution service said.