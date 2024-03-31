On Saturday evening, shots were fired at a coffeeshop in Tilburg. As a result, a window was damaged, but no one was injured. Police are searching for two men suspected of being involved in the shooting. The coffeeshop was closed at the time of the incident.

Coffeeshop beschoten - Zaterdagavond is een coffeeshop aan de Gasthuisring beschoten door een onbekende. We zoeken informatie want dit moet stoppen. https://t.co/7nk195VvCH #Tilburg via @Politie — Politie Tilburg eo (@POL_Tilburg) March 31, 2024

According to a police spokesperson, this is "another incident" in this coffesshop on Gasthuisring. The Brabants Dagblad had previously reported that several attempts had been made to set fire to the shop. As a result, the mayor decided to temporarily close the business several times. On Wednesday, another firebomb was thrown at the coffeeshop. After consulting with the municipality, the owner decided to keep the business closed for two weeks.

According to Omroep Brabant, the coffee shop has already been the target of seven attacks in the last two years, including firebombs, grenades and Molotov cocktails.