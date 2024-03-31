The plumber from Vlaardingen, who has repeatedly been the target of explosive attacks in recent months, has been banned from part of the Zuid-Holland municipality. Mayor Bert Wijbenga decided this following the recent explosion that occurred in the plumber's garage box in Willem Beukelszoonstraat on Friday night. The explosion burned down an adjacent home, and three people were injured in the explosion.

The ban applies to part of the Oostwijk area and the residential area of Park Hooglede, where the plumber owns a house in Gretha Hofstralaan. Wijbenga closed this house again last week after an explosion. The mayor had already closed the house twice. The plumber's business premises in the Oostwijk area were also closed. In addition, an area ban has now been imposed for safety reasons for the neighborhood's residents.

Wijbenga visited the site of the explosion and fire on Saturday and spoke to the residents. He finds it "terrible" that there are now casualties. "A family has lost their home and all their belongings. We are doing everything we can to find out who initiated these attacks," said the mayor. Furthermore, money may be given for information about the instigators. The police are carrying out stricter checks in the area and have set up camera surveillance.

The local residents are frustrated with the situation and want an end to it, they told local broadcaster Rijmnond. "When will it end?" said one resident. "Intense, huh?" another asked. "Really bizarre," is the reaction of a third passer-by. Yet another shouted, "It's making me sick."

Following last week's explosion in the Gretha Hofstralaan, two people were arrested on suspicion of being involved in the attack: a 16-year-old boy from Hellevoetsluis and a 23-year-old man from Rotterdam. In February, a 19-year-old man from Strijen was arrested near the Gretha Hofstralaan for carrying an explosive device. A 27-year-old man from Rotterdam was on trial last week for his involvement in an explosion in the same apartment in December. The public prosecutor demanded a 30-month prison sentence, six months of which were suspended.