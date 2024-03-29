A prisoner tried to flee from the Pompekliniek psychiatric prison in Nijmegen on the night of Thursday on Friday. This was said by the Pompefoundation, which the clinic is a part of. The patient was overpowered by police.

“Last night one of our patients was able to destroy the room he was in to the point that he was able to get outside,” the Pompekliniek added. The patient is now being kept in an extra secure room.

It is the second incident at the Pompekliniek in a short space of time. A psychiatric patient started a fire in his room earlier this week. The culprit was taken to the hospital with heavy breathing problems.

The psychiatric prison has been under pressure for a while. Two patients escaped in June 2022. The Justice and Security Inspection said that the clinic did not have enough surveillance and that the security on the terrain was not at the level required.

The Pompestichting came up with a plan of improvement in response to the incident.