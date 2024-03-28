A report of a man carrying a suspicious package on a bus from Schiphol Airport led to an intense situation in Amstelveen on Thursday afternoon. A 67-year-old man from The Hague was taken into custody after police stopped the bus at the city's main bus station near the Stadshart shopping center. There were no injuries

Police first learned that the man had boarded the Connexxion line 300 bus towards Amsterdam Bijlmer Arena after 1 p.m. The man had entered the bus "with a suspicious package, possibly an explosive," police said in a statement.

Police said the situation was taken very seriously both because of the nature of the report and the credibility of the person who called the authorities. The emergency response was scaled up rapidly, and many police officers were sent to the scene. A police helicopter also circled above the area.

"After contacting the bus driver in question, the bus was stopped at the bus stop at Meander in Amstelveen. Officers then cordoned off the area around the bus," police stated.

The suspect was identified based on his description. Police said they managed to get the occupants to exit the vehicle without incident, and no injuries were reported. As the suspect walked off the bus, a police tactical team took him into custody.

The suspicious package was found on the bus, but was not an explosive, police said. The man was brought to a police station for questioning.