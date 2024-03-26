The weather predictions for Easter weekend are still very uncertain, but thermometers could climb to 20 degrees Celsius on Saturday, Weeronline reported. There is a 70 percent chance of maximums climbing to 15 or higher this Easter weekend. The chance of temperatures between 10 and 15 degrees is about 20 percent.

The run-up to Easter will be changeable. “Today, there will be a mix of sun and clouds with some rain possible on Wednesday,” Weeronline said. Thursday starts with rain, and more showers are expected in the afternoon. The showers will decrease in the evening.

“There will be a lot of cloudiness and a chance of rain on Good Friday,” the weather service said. Maximums will range between 12 and 15 degrees - mild for the end of March when afternoon temperatures usually climb to between 10 and 12 degrees.

The forecast for the weekend is still pretty uncertain, with both mild and cool air that could enter the country from Saturday. If it is mild air, the mercury can rise towards 20 degrees. “That is especially likely to happen in the east of the Netherlands.” In the cooler air, maximums will climb to around 13 degrees. “The weather consists of clouds, occasional sun, and a daily chance of rain.”