An 80-year-old man from Naarden, Noord-Holland, was robbed and assaulted in his home on Friday evening. The robber fled in the man's car but was arrested a few hours later near Rotterdam. The elderly resident was taken to hospital for examination.

The 80-year-old opened the door around 11.10 p.m. on when the doorbell rang. He was immediately attacked. Shorty after, a fight broke out in the hall, during which the man was hit several times. The robber grabbed some personal items and drove away in the resident's car. After that, the man from Naarden immediately called 911.

Two hours after the robbery, the police saw the suspect driving the car on the A16 highway in the Rotterdam region. After the pereptrator ignored a stop sign, he rammed the police car and crashed onto the highway. Shortly after, he fled the scene. To arrest him, officers fired several warning shots. Even though the perpetrator put up fierce resistance, he was eventually arrested. According to the police, he is still in custody.

The 35-year-old suspect is being questioned and police are still investigating the incident, according to Hart van Nederland.